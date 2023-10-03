William Cuesta, goalkeeper of Deportes Tolima, reappeared this Monday on social networks after the serious car accident he suffered on Sunday morning in Ibagué.

Cuesta, 30 years old, has had a very difficult 2023. He began the year as a starter and on April 1st he suffered a meniscus injury in the match against Independiente Medellín, which took him off the field ever since.

Now, when he was close to his return, Cuesta lost control of his truck on Sunday, on the road between the Perales and Picaleña airport, around 7 in the morning, when he was heading to Tolima training.

The vehicle overturned and Cuesta was trapped inside, until he finally received assistance and was rescued. “His diagnosis is a fracture dislocation in his left hand, which requires surgical treatment in the next few hours,” the club said in a press release.

William Cuesta gave a report of peace after his accident

Cuesta appeared on Tolima’s official networks to give a piece of reassurance about the accident he suffered, which, fortunately, did not bring him worse consequences.

“Here I give greetings to all those people who have been good to me and for all the messages of support, to thank them for that,” Cuesta said. “It was an accident where it didn’t happen to majors, now I have to recover in the best way,” he added.

In the video, published by the club’s press office, Tolima’s doctor, Carlos Niño, also spoke, referring to the accident.

“He is very well, he suffered a dislocation of his left wrist, also multiple traumas. We hope to have him recovered in two, three months training with us. Thank God he came out unharmed and that is the most important thing,” said the doctor.

