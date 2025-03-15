03/15/2025



Updated at 1:37 p.m.





He Real Betis He has offered the list of summoned that Manuel has prepared Pellegrini for this Sunday’s duel from 14.00 before in Leganés in Butarque corresponding to the 28th day of LaLiga Ea Sports. The great novelty has been the return to the lists of William Carvalhowho does not participate in a meeting since he fell injured six months ago in Betis – Leganés played at Benito Villamarín. The Portuguese midfielder is huge news for Pellegrini, who is very confident in his services for this season end, although it should be remembered that he is not registered in the Conference.

Also return to calls Chimy Ávilasince the last two Betic meetings were lost by sanction in front of Las Palmas in LaLiga and against Vitoria at the Conference.

Johnny Cardoso He is touched but cannot participate in this meeting since he saw the fifth yellow of the first cycle against Las Palmas and was sanctioned by discipline. Apacibidos for the Leganés – Betis are Isco, Llorente and Bakambu.

The injured have not been able to enter this relationship of expeditionaries Lo Celso and Marc Rocawho follow their respective recovery processes and today they were seen by bicycle and working in the gym.









In this way, the list of convened by 22 Betis players to visit Leganés is as follows: Adrián, Fran Vieites, Germán, Aitor, Sabaly, Bellerín, Bartra, Llorente, Natan, Ricardo, Perraud, Altimira, Fornals, Mateo, William Carvalho, Isco, Antony, Abde, Jesús Rodríguez, Chimy Ávila, Bakambu and Cucho Hernández.