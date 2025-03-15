

William Carvalho aims to be the main novelty in the list of summoned Betis To travel to Leganés. The Portuguese midfielder is already in good physical condition after receiving the medical and sports discharge weeks ago and is now in the hands of Manuel Pellegrini the decision to reward him with his return to the citations to feel a footballer again. The Portuguese, precisely, was injured against Leganés in September at Villamarín and is now at the gates of returning to the same team before the selections stop.

The fact is that Carvalho has overcome with much effort and dedication these months in which he had to recover from the Achilles tendon break which occurred in the first part before the blue and white encounter. At 33, a lot has taken care of the rehabilitation work and also in the food during the time it has been stopped. On February 25 he underwent tests to see if he could receive the medical discharge and so it was several days after having started working again with the group partially and evolving in the intensity of the exercises.

As of that date, the sessions has been completing without problems and today aims to enter the list to travel to Leganés. It concurs in this situation not only Carvalho’s own positive evolution and the prize that a footballer deserves that has always been taken into account by Pellegrini for his hierarchy and quality, but also the numerous bjas in the pivot position with Marc Roca and Johnny Cardoso injured and with the only alternatives of Altimira, Fornals and Mateowith the first two squeezed after the effort developed in Guimaraes.

Pellegrini always pointed out that Carvalho would already be with the team after the break but at this time the possibility that he can travel with the team can be hurried and have the good news of being included in the list for Leganés. The player is already prepared.