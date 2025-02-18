02/18/2025



Updated at 11: 08h.





Betis has jumped to the grass of one of its fields of the Luis del Sol sports city in the absence of just two days for the day in which it is definitely played whether or not it will be equipment of the round of 16 of the Conference League, where the Chelsea or the Vitoria de Guimaraes. The Verdiblancos will receive the Gent after having left the tie in Belgium (0-3). And the great news has been the return five months after his injury of William Carvalhowhom his companions have received with a pass that undoubtedly exemplifies that the Portuguese midfielder enters fully into the final stretch of his recovery shortening deadlines, as this newspaper advanced; Although Pellegrini already advanced in his day that Carvalho was out of the European list.

Pellegrini has been seen talking one more day with his before the start of the session, marked by another order of things for the absence of the three new occupants of the Verdiblanca nursing who fell injured in the duel in front of the Royal Society : Marc Roca, which has for the next three weeks; Lo Celso, who also aims to spend several weeks, and Ángel Ortiz, whose medical part is expected to leave this Wednesday, when more complementary tests are performed on his ankle.

Thus, the Betis of Pellegrini has been exercised without the presence of Fornals and Bellerín, who still remain out of the greeniblanca dynamics, but it has been in this training William Carvalhowho was already seen to step on the grass of the Betic Sports City and that now is gradually integrating into a process of his recovery that still has left to see the light at the end of the tunnel, at least in terms of what what competition refers.

Has thrown again as usual this and other pellegrini courses of Canteranos such as Dani Pérez and Arribasthat they have completed the exercises in Verdiblanca code with a good spirit by the team, aware that he still does not have the pass to the eighths and for this he must compete from minute one in Villamarín in front of the Belgian team, which good Sure will arrive in Seville wanting revenge. The preparation of the return to LaLiga EA Sports is parked at the moment, where the Getafe, the next rival of the Verdiblancos, waiting, this Sunday at 18.30 in the afternoon at the Alfonso Pérez Coliseum.