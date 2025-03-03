03/03/2025



Updated at 15: 58h.





He Betis He has reported early in the afternoon that both William Carvalho and Bellerín already have the medical discharge after they have been part of some training normally. That does not mean that they are going to play or this Thursday at the conference against the Vitoria of Guimaraes, nor in front of Las Palmas on Sunday (although it is not ruled out that some have some slight contact then), but what is guaranteed from the medical services of the Verdiblanco Club is that the two players say goodbye thus two of the most complex injuries that the Verdiblanco club has lived throughout the present season.

It communicates the Betic Table in a brief that both Carvalho and Bellerín have responded well to the work of the group that has been seen in recent days, both at the level of rehabilitation and what was done inside the facilities of the Luis del Sol sports city, and a half and defense can return to the playing land once are acquiring greater competitive rhythmEssential topic with a Betis that has undoubtedly taken a step forward in LaLiga EA Sports and also in Europe.

It should be remembered that the Portuguese midfielder was injured on September 13 at the meeting of the fifth league day against Leganés, and although it was commented initially that it might not return to the dynamics of the Heliopolitan team before the end of the season, ABC already reported that Carvalho has been able to shorten deadlines And he is available to his coach, who will now be the one to evaluate the end of his evolution, knowingly, if possible, that Pellegrini has already confirmed at the end of January that he would leave the European list for those two commitments corresponding to the round of 16. «They have been five very hard months. It has been a very complicated injury; very difficult. But I am already with the team and now I need to take confidence to help the team, ”he valued the international with Portugal. «Mentally you have to be strong to make it well, and the companions and the Mr., the whole staff has helped me a lot so that things are going well for me. Now it’s time to come back as soon as possible ».

On the other hand, Bellerín played his last match on November 3 in San Mamés against Athletic and has remained out of this time in which he has already been integrating some sessions at the collective level, already with the medical discharge so long expected by a complex injury of his: a sesamoiditis with edema in the right foot that have been a real hell success. “They have been three months of authentic ordeal,” said Bellerín. «It has cost us to find the key to solve the injury but we have achieved it. It hurt until walking. I really want to wear the shirt and return to Villamarín, ”he said.









As if that were not enough, and always in the trunk of the good news that has been counting this Monday in a Heliopolitan key, both Ángel Ortiz as Abde They have returned to training after overcoming the ailments that have prevented him from playing the last games and if nothing twists they will be able to reach the double key appointment against the Vitoria de Guimaraes of the eighths of the Conference, the first one this Thursday in Villamarín.