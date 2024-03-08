A few words from Prince William, to put an end to all the rumors about Kate Middleton

In recent days the newspapers have done nothing but talk about the health conditions of Kate Middleton. Many rumors have been spread and to silence them, Prince William decided to break the silence.

The news of Kate Middleton's health problems had spread after an official note from the royal palace, an abdominal surgery that would have forced her to step away from commitments to get back on her feet by Easter. But after some photos that spread on the web, many indiscretions they made their way. Rumors about her appearance, probable proof of her worrying health conditions and rumors about her relationship with her husband. However, Prince William is not into it and has decided to clarify things. She did it through one of her spokespersons.

Prince William's focus is on work, not social media.

With this sentence, the intention was probably to underline what the Important things. But the desired effect was not achieved, because rumors about his wife's condition continue to circulate. Kate Middleton was hospitalized and operated on the abdomen. However, the cause was not disclosed. The only certain news that has arrived from the royal palace is that it was not a tumor, as initially widespread, and that the Princess of Wales only had need rest.

In addition to those of Kate Middleton, the health conditions of King Charles are also worrying

This is not the only news that worries the subjects. Nobody knows how serious it is, but it is now certain. King Charles has the cancer.