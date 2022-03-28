“This is the great privilege of belonging to the Commonwealth, which extends throughout the world: there are homes ready to welcome us on every continent on earth,” said Princess Elizabeth (not yet Elizabeth II) in 1947 when turning 21 years old. She was visiting South Africa. In Cape Town, in front of a BBC microphone, he made a promise that would become the axis of his reign: “Before you I declare that my whole life, be it short or long, will be dedicated to your service and to the service of our great imperial family to which we all belong.

The recent tour of William of England and his wife, Kate Middleton, through Belize, Jamaica and the Bahamas, has served to remind Buckingham Palace that the Community of Nations designed to preserve the sentimental legacy of the Empire has only barely maintained his feeling of unity out of respect for the figure of Elizabeth II. 54 “equal and independent” nations, of which 14 still maintain the queen as their head of state. Canada or Australia, where a majority of citizens are more favorable to the republic, are two national colossi for which the debate on the monarchy is reduced to whether or not to maintain an exotic but irrelevant detail.

In other countries such as the Caribbean, however, the legacy of slavery, colonialism and racism floats to the surface again as they consolidate as mature democracies. “The debate has already been replaced by the firmness of his decision. Emancipation is on the rise. It is no coincidence that all this has come when the queen—who placed the Commonwealth at the center of her life when she ascended the throne—is in the twilight of her reign, ”he wrote these days in Guardian Moya Lothian-McLean, whose podcast called Recursos humanos (Human Resources) about Britain’s past slave trade has stirred many consciences in the UK.

If last year Charles of England had to assume, during his visit to the island, that Barbados announced its proclamation of the republic, his son William has heard the advance notice from the mouth of the Jamaican Prime Minister, Andrew Holness. “Jamaica is a country that is very proud of its history and all that it has achieved. We want to continue advancing and achieve, in a short time, our development objectives and our true ambitions, as a developed, prosperous and independent country”, he proclaimed last Wednesday in Kingston before the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. Nobody was surprised by Holness’s republican will, which he has defended for a long time, but his strategy of compromising a couple who is at the sweetest moment of his popularity.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge greet children through a fence in Trench Town, Kingston, Jamaica, on their trip to the Caribbean in March 2022. POOL (REUTERS)

It was a way of reminding William and Kate that some wounds from the past are completely independent of the fairy tales that British tabloid newspapers like to construct. And that the celebration of the seventy years of the reign of Elizabeth II, the Platinum Jubilee that is commemorated this year, coincides with a furious awareness outside and within the United Kingdom about a racist past whose consequences are not alleviated only with gestures of reconciliation. “I strongly agree with my father, the Prince of Wales, who said last year in Barbados that the horrific atrocity of slavery will always be a stain on our history,” William said in what was supposed to be the central address of the official visit. . “I want to express my deep sadness. Slavery was aberrational. It should never have happened.”

But it happened. And the gradual response of the British monarchy, which has not yet reached a formal apology or a commitment to financial compensation – there were hundreds of slaves marked with the initials DY, owned by the Duke of York, by the Royal African Company -, has not satisfied Caribbean politicians and activists. Especially since it rains it pours, and the humiliation suffered by the members of the so-called Windrush generation is still vivid in the memory of many – in memory of the ship that brought many inhabitants of the Antilles to the United Kingdom in 1948 to provide labor to a country devastated by war. In 2018, almost a hundred of them were deported to her country, when former Prime Minister Theresa May was in charge of the Home Office, for not having her legal residence documents. An especially cruel way of reminding Jamaicans and the inhabitants of other Caribbean islands that they need a visa to travel to the country where their head of state resides.

William and Kate, Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, attend a military parade in Jamaica in the same Jeep that Elizabeth II rode in in 1960, on March 24, 2022. TOBY MELVILLE (REUTERS)

In these circumstances, each gesture of Guillermo and Kate has been an offense. The greeting to the population, in Kingston, with a wire fence in between, was interpreted as a prevention of white supremacy. The couple’s ride in the same convertible Land Rover with which Elizabeth II reviewed the troops in 1960, a gesture of nostalgia for the imperial past.

The trip has been so disastrous that the Duke of Cambridge called his main advisors for consultations, in the middle of the trip, and improvised a farewell note with the flavor of a full stop: “I know that this visit has made us focus more precision matters of the past and future. In Belize, in Jamaica or in the Bahamas, it will be their citizens who decide their future (…) It is not up to us to tell people what they should do (…) It is not up to us to think who can lead in the future family of the Commonwealth”, said Guillermo in a farewell text that suggests, for the first time, that it is not necessarily a member of the house of Windsor who will preside in the future what remains of a project called the Community of Nations that Elizabeth II wanted to preserve, leaving the pending accounts of the past in a drawer. It is up to the modern monarchy that William and Kate want to symbolize to open those drawers and air out their interiors.