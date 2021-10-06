According to expert and historian Robert Lacey, who talks about it in “People”, William and Kate are wondering about the future of their three children and are trying to give them a reassuring childhood. For George, fate is clear, being heir to the throne. For Charlotte and Louis, the Dukes of Cambridge would be careful to encourage passions and inclinations, to avoid the problems that have arisen in the younger brothers in the last three generations of Windsor.

Prince William and Kate Middleton they are very busy not only on the institutional front, ready to take the reins of the British monarchy, but also on the private one as parents.

On “People” a royal expert historian spoke about it, Robert Lacey.

According to Lacey the Dukes of Cambridge they are very aware of the different fates that await their three children, who are called to three different paths.

Charlotte and Louis and the confrontation with George heir to the throne

In particular, as they grow up they will increasingly feel a gap between George, who is now 8 years old, and who is destined to be king of England, after his grandfather and father, being the firstborn, and Charlotte, aged 6, e Louis, 3.

In these cases we speak of “heirs” for the first children and of “reserves” or, literally, “spare wheels” for second and third children.

But if the path he will take is clear George, what will they do instead Charlotte and Louis?

They will find themselves grappling with the challenges encountered, in their time, by Princess Margaret, the younger sister of the queen, from Prince Andrew, younger brother of Carlo, and from Harry, younger brother of William.

Lacey points out that those problems have “burned” three generations. According to the expert William is working with Kate to help all their children to better develop their own path, following their passions and the natural inclinations of each of the children.

Both are very present and always find time when they can to bring the children to and from school or to be home in the evening and have dinner together.

In any case – writes the historian – as real parents William And Kate intend to work together to ensure that all three of their children enjoy the happy and carefree childhood they have missed William and Harry, as the stakeholders have often said.

