The protocols in the royal houses are strict and do not spare even the little ones.

In royal families it is known that the protocols to be respected are many and rigid. These don’t spare anyone, not even the smallest of the house. A bit like what happens in United Kingdom where the children of William and Kate they have to submit, it seems, to a strict protocol.

A source close to the British house revealed to the tabloid The Sun a somewhat strict and curious rule to which the children of the royal couple must comply. Georgeaged 9, Charlotte of 7 e Louis of 4 apparently cannot scream in public or at home.

Source: web

This would be the strict rule that the three children must respect. But what if the three violate it? Apparently the chosen line is not that of firmness and punishment, but the children are immediately removed from the place where they are and made them reflect on their mistakes.

“Screaming children are taken away from the scene of quarrel or disturbance and are treated calmly by Kate or William” – the source told the British tabloid.

Apparently the couple has decided to use a parenting approach based on tolerance and calm, trying to peacefully reach a solution when there is a problem.

In addition, the two are very fond of their children’s creativity and stimulate and invite them to spend time outdoors to engage in activities.

It has now been nearly a month since the worldwide release of Prince Harry’s book”Shoot” which literally means spare wheel. Harry underlined how he has always felt the alternative since he was a child since he is not the heir to the throne in line of succession and underlined how this problem could also be experienced by his grandchildren Charlotte and Louis, third behind George.

But apparently the three little princes are all treated equally and none has a more relevant role than the other at the moment.