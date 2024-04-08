Corona can be scary and very, very heavy. William and Kate feel “intense anxiety” at the prospect of becoming king and queen, after Charles' cancer diagnosis could see them ascend the throne much sooner than they had expected. This was revealed by Princess Diana's biographer, the former editor of Vanity Fair Tina Brown, according to whom «the news of Charles' illness has greatly shortened the prospect of William and Catherine Middletone's accession to the throne, which, to me, been told, it's causing them intense anxiety.”

The 75-year-old monarch – writes the BBC – is being treated at the same time as the Princess of Wales, which forces William to replace both his father and his wife in public commitments. The British broadcaster said it had received criticism from people who felt its coverage of the Kates' cancer diagnosis was “excessive and insensitive.” Kate revealed that she was being treated for cancer in an emotional video message released on March 22, in which she told other people sick and battling the disease “you are not alone.” The broadcaster broadcast the full video and said it was “conscious” of its journalistic approach and would not speculate on details that had not been made public. More and more hypotheses are making their way that would see Charles abdicate prematurely and hand over the kingdom to his son William. But there are still many unknowns.