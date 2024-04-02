William and Kate would be doing their best to put an end to the family feud with Harry and Meghan Markle. Royal expert Tom Quinn told the Mirror, according to which the Prince and Princess of Wales would try to resolve the tense relationship with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, inviting them to bring their children Archie and Lilibet on a visit to the UK. However, Meghan reportedly put her foot down and refused. “William and Kate – said Quinn – asked Meghan and Harry to bring the children and make peace, but to no avail: there is no possibility for now that Meghan will bring the children to the United Kingdom”.

The Sussexes – recalls the British tabloid – lashed out at their family members in their docuseries on Netflix, as well as in the bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey. Harry also made a series of accusations against his brother and sister-in-law in his memoir 'Spare', where he talks about a strong argument he had with William, during which the Prince of Wales allegedly called Meghan “difficult”, ” rude” and “aggressive”. According to Harry, on the same occasion his brother “grabbed him by the collar and slammed me to the ground”.

Archie and Lilibet live with their parents in California and have spent very little time with the royal family. Harry and Meghan's children were able to meet the royals during the late Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee, but they didn't get to see her one last time before she died.