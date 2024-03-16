From the American newspaper New York Times there are rumors about the divorce between Kate Middleton and Prince William

The royal family has been at the center of the sights of the world press in recent days. Between Kate's alleged illness, the photo she retouched, her father-in-law's fight against cancer, the gossip about her sister-in-law Megan: all her eyes are on the protagonist of the most famous royal house in the world.

The Daily Mail and the New York Times in the last few hours they are carrying out a campaign to discover details about Princess Kate's health conditions and, above all, what they could actually be hiding. Talk about separation and they focused attention on the detail of missing faith in the retouched photo. All the rumors about his alleged health problems actually hide a serious marital crisis the royal family he has every interest in keeping it hidden. Of course these are just hypotheses but the American tabloids I'm very confident in their claims. Prince William is accused of thinking more about work than the health of his beautiful wife.

What is certain is that the British royal house is going through a stormy period. There are many irons in the fire and involve practically every member of the family.

The official channels of the British press will have their work cut out for them to stifle the insistent rumors reaching overseas. They went so far as to announce a hypothetical divorce and alluded to a similarity between Kate and the late Princess Diana. The sad and melancholy expression on her face is very reminiscent of the last appearances of her late mother-in-law.

All this secrecy does nothing but fuel rumors that damage the company's image royal house already strongly affected by the death of the beloved Queen Elizabeth. What the truth is wanders silently, hidden among the rooms and royal treasures. The faithful subjects will still have to wait a long time before having certain news on their crowned heroes.

