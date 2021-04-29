Prince william, 38 years old, and Kate middleton, of 39, celebrate this Thursday their 10th wedding anniversary. Both are regarded as the future of the British monarchy. Throughout this decade, the dukes of Cambridge they have always been united and faithful to the crown.

The popular couple met at the Scottish University of St. Andrews, and after having seven years of relationship, they got married. They currently have three children: 7-year-old Prince George; Princess Charlotte, 5; and Prince Louis, 3 years old.

Decade of marriage

To commemorate this decade of marriage, the prince and Kate have shared through their official Instagram account two photographs in which they are seen as accomplices and in love. The images have been captured by the prestigious photographer Chris Floyd from the gardens of Kensington Palace.

The dukes have managed to combine the discretion of their family life with the performance of their royal duties and works of charity. Experts in royal affairs have determined that they offer a modern face to the royal family and, therefore, are considered the future of the monarchy.

Popular couple

The Cambridge enjoy great popularity. William is much more appreciated than his father, to the point that a third of British people wish he was the one to succeed their grandmother, Elizabeth II.

As for Kate, she is the third most popular person in the family, and two-thirds of the British think highly of her. “She is absolutely extraordinary”, “She is the model of what a future queen should be”, “She has such a presence, such elegance, that she has nothing to envy William”, are some of the phrases that experts have towards her .

Kate earned many accolades for her attitude and style during Prince Philip’s funeral on April 17 at the windsor castle. Was highlighted in a photograph in which she appears with a black veil and mask, with her gaze fixed on the lens, which led many to compare her with the deceased Princess Diana.