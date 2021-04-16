On Saturday, April 17 at three in the afternoon, British time (four, Spanish peninsular time), the funeral for Felipe de Edimburgo will take place. Eight days after his death, St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle will see the most important members of the British royal family parade in a scene that is now very rare. The reasons: Prince Andrew, the queen’s third son, has been removed from the royal family for his connections to millionaire pedophile Jeffrey Epstein; While Enrique, grandson of the sovereign, decided a year ago to take a step back as an active member of the Windsors and go to live with his wife, Meghan Markle, in the United States. Their disagreements have worsened after the granting of an interview in early March with Oprah Winfrey in which he did not leave the royal family in a good place.

With those wickers and given the restrictions imposed by the pandemic, the royal house has had to make bobbin lace to comply with the capacity impositions and also with the personal quarrels of all its members. Hence, only 30 people attend the funeral. Their names have already been published: Queen Elizabeth II; her four children (Carlos, Ana, Andrés and Eduardo) and their husbands (Camila de Cornwall, Timothy Lawrence and Sofía de Wessex; the divorced Sarah Ferguson will not go); her eight grandchildren and also her husbands, if she has them, except Meghan Markle, who are in an advanced stage of pregnancy; the children of the late Princess Margaret, sister of Elizabeth II, Sarah and David; the Dukes of Gloucester, Kent and Princess Alexandra (cousins ​​of Elizabeth II and regular at official and personal family events); a pair of princes of German origin related to Philip of Edinburgh and a close friend of the family, Countess Mountbatten of Burma. The prince’s great-grandchildren will not attend, not even the children of William and Kate, despite following the direct line of succession to the throne, but still very young. Also present at the funeral procession will be staff from the royal house who have accompanied the Duke of Edinburgh throughout his life, such as his personal secretary, two pages, two assistants and protection personnel, as well as a lady-in-waiting who will go together. To the queen.

The royal house has published on its website almost all the details of the funeral, including that the 30 guests must wear the corresponding masks. But it has also been known that none of them will be able to wear a military uniform, as Philip of Edinburgh would have liked, with a long career in the Army, and as Prince Charles, heir to the throne, also wanted. The decision has been made to avoid problems with both Andrés and Enrique: the former is outside the family and the latter has had to renounce their military titles. So all of them will be in mourning outfits, but civilians.

The estrangement between princes Guillermo and Enrique is also evident in the disposition of the relatives behind the coffin. There will be nine and they will go two by two, except the children of Carlos and Diana, who will be accompanied by their older cousin, Peter Phillips (son of Princess Anne), who will also be in the middle of both.

The arrangement is by importance, being more important from first to last and from left to right. And it will be like this: opening the procession, Prince Charles with his sister Ana; after them princes Eduardo and Andrés; then Guillermo, Peter and Enrique; and finally the husband of Princess Anne and David, son of Princess Margaret and nephew of the Queen. An organization that will prevent the two brothers from going shoulder to shoulder, but also that they can be photographed together. In addition, once inside the chapel of San Jorge, the members who do not live together must keep their distance, so that snapshot of both together becomes even more difficult.

Around 15 minutes before the start of the religious service, the royal family will escort the casket from Windsor Castle in a Land Rover that the Duke specially designed for the occasion. Afterwards, the funeral – where there will be a small choir of four members, but where the assistants will not be able to sing – will begin at three in the afternoon and will last about 50 minutes, ending with a blessing and the British national anthem. All this can be seen on television, but in this case it will be necessary to resort to the BBC network.