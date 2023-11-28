Dirty clothes are washed at home, always and especially if the home is Buckingham Palace. Instead, William recounted, via press conference, the facts concerning the royal family and more precisely those of Harry, causing “irreparable damage” between himself and his brother. Royal expert Omid Scobie, contributor to ABC News and author of ‘Endegame’, his book just published in Great Britain, is convinced of this, in which he claims that the Prince of Wales “shared private information about the Duke of Sussex, which ended up in the front page of a newspaper. And this caused irreparable damage between them.”

Despite the image, which the general public has long retained, of two brothers linked both by their role in the royal family and by the loss of their beloved mother, according to Scobie, in reality the relationship between William and Harry would today have disintegrated. The heir to the throne has become a “company man” within the royal family. Since Charles became king last year, “we have seen the emergence of a much tougher man, who seems to have embraced and embodied the royal institution.” On the other hand, the Duke of Sussex, since he abandoned all commitments to the monarchical institution to move to the United States, has spoken publicly about his breakup with his brother, putting many details of their relationship on paper in his memoir ‘Spare’.

But there is much more to ‘Endgame’. In particular, new developments revolving around Harry and Meghan’s famous interview with Oprah Winfrey, in which they revealed that members of the royal family had conversations with Harry about “how dark” their son’s skin might be. Interview that led to a subsequent conversation between Charles and Meghan. Scobie claims it was two people who raised concerns about the skin color of the Duke of Sussex’s son: “Their names were mentioned in letters between King Charles and Harry’s wife sometime after the Oprah interview Winfrey. We know from sources that Carlo was horrified by what Meghan might think of those conversations and therefore, as a representative of his family, he tried to address the topic directly with her.”