A family reunion in the name of frost. This is how you can define meeting up while keeping your distance and without exchanging a single word, at least in public, of William and Harry: Both attended the funeral of their uncle, Lord Robert Fellowes, in Norfolk, eastern England, yesterday after the Duke of Sussex arrived secretly from the United States. The latest chapter in the family saga was revealed by British tabloids who reconstructed, thanks to information from those present, the moments spent by the heir to the throne and the second son of King Charles III during the service held at St Mary’s Church in Snettisham. They both arrived very discreetly and took seats at the back of the church, without approaching each other as also emerged from the images. Asked by journalists, a spokesperson for Kensington Palace did not want to comment on William’s “private activity”.

The physical distance, even if the princes found themselves in the same place, reflects the persistent tensions within the Royal Family, in particular between the two brothers, after Harry’s split from the Windsors and the subsequent move to the USA with his wife Meghan.. The Duke of Sussex had made it known that he was unable to attend the funeral, then changed his mind and flew from Los Angeles to the United Kingdom in a new hit-and-run, like those he had done in recent months. After all, Lord Fellowes was a very important figure: brother-in-law of the late mother of the princes, Diana, as he was the husband of the princess’s sister, Lady Jane Spencer, as well as private secretary for a decade to Queen Elizabeth II. Not only that, he had managed one of the most difficult moments in the recent history of the British monarchy, the death of Lady D, which occurred in a car accident at the Alma tunnel in Paris on August 31, 1997, the 27th anniversary of which falls tomorrow.

As has already happened in recent years, not even this fundamental date for the two princes – very close to their beloved mother whose memory perhaps represents the only remaining element of unity between the once inseparable brothers – seems capable of inspiring a process of mending their relationships, despite the private telephone contacts that have taken place in recent months between the Sussexes and William and his wife Kate, after the princess’s cancer diagnosis. Harry and Meghan had expressed their solidarity and closeness but there had been no further steps towards reconciliation. And the last time the brothers had appeared together was on the occasion of the coronation of their father Charles and Queen Camilla, on May 6, 2023 at Westminster Abbey.

There remain strong divisions, long-standing and exacerbated last year by the revelations contained in the rebel prince’s autobiography entitled ‘Spare’, a global publishing success, and even before that by the Netflix docuseries on the Sussexes. But in recent weeks, Harry has offered what the media have called an olive branch. The paperback edition of the Duke’s autobiography, due in bookstores in October, has not been supplemented with any other details about the conflicting relationships within the family, which has already gone through very difficult months due to the cancer diagnoses of King Charles and Kate, and the therapies undergone by the two pillars of the dynasty, with positive and encouraging results.