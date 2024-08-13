„Wir haben uns verbal ordentlich die Kante gegeben“, hat Willi Lemke zur öffentlichkeitswirksamen Feindschaft mit dem damaligen Bayern-Boss gesagt, die später in eine Freundschaft umschlug.

Doch vielleicht bleibt auch etwas haften, das nicht für Wehrhaftigkeit und Biss im Fußballgeschäft stand, sondern überbordende Lebensfreude und den Genuss des Rampenlichts ausstrahlte: Als Willi Lemke nämlich einmal in der sonntäglichen Sportsendung des Norddeutschen Rundfunks zunächst gewohnt angriffslustig als Studiogast auftrat, dann die Rollen tauschte und als Stepptänzer das Publikum begeisterte.

Das war nicht „cringe“, wie man heute sagen könnte, sondern ziemlich cool – wie dieses Universaltalent überhaupt kaum eine Aufgabe als zu groß für sich verstand. Das unterstrich seine Tätigkeit als UN-Sonderberater für Sport mit eigenem Büro in New York ab 2008.

Was denn der Werder-Willi in der großen, weiten Welt der Diplomatie wolle, fragten sich einige Weggefährten hinter vorgehaltener Hand. Doch Lemke, politisch längst mit allen Wassern gewaschen, versah diesen Posten mit Ehrgeiz, Eifer und Sendungsbewusstsein: „Wenn ich in Afrika war, und die Pökse dort haben alle gesagt, ich will Fußballer werden, bin ich verzweifelt und habe ihnen geantwortet: bloß nicht! Ihr sollt Krankenpfleger, Klempner, Ärzte werden!“

Willi Lemke, here in Hamburg in 2022, was a key figure in Bremen football. picture alliance

He had long been critical of the excesses of the professional business. “The guys’ fleet of cars, their tattoos, their jewelry – I can’t do anything with that. I come from a generation where it was said: only prisoners and sailors have tattoos,” Lemke told the FAZ in 2017 in a long conversation in the living room of his Bremen house, which seemed more cozy and tasteful than ostentatious and intimidating.

He was someone who got by without any inner spacers anyway. Growing up as a refugee child of a family from Stettin in the north, Lemke, born in 1946, initially studied sports to become a teacher in Hamburg; a decision that determined his life.

Because during his great years at Werder as a classic manager alongside coach Otto Rehhagel from 1981 to 1995 (two championship titles) and his time in various positions in the red-green Bremen government (1999 to 2007), including as sports senator, the SPD member remained loyal to football as a long-standing member of Werder Bremen’s supervisory board.

Lifelong love: Willy Lemke in the Werder scarf. firo sportphoto

And although as he grew older he noticed a certain alienation from the big business that football had long since become, he accepted change because he knew that no one would be able to stop it: “I don’t like everything, but I feel an unconditional, lifelong love for Werder Bremen.”

This had spread to his second wife Heide and their four children: “As long as people like us are crazy enough to watch every game and the product is marketed so well, it is difficult to imagine a Bundesliga crash.” He was convinced that some things were unchangeable: there had to be relegation, the majority of the shares should be held by the club – and Bayern finally had to face more competition. In that respect, he must have liked the last season.

However, he had given up hope that his Werder team would be able to stand up to Bayern again, as they did in the days of the famous Lemke/Rehhagel duo, or as they did in 2004, when Werder secured the double of championship and cup victory – with coach Thomas Schaaf, whom he valued immensely.