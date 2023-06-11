Home page World

From: Caroline Schaefer

Split

A neighborhood dispute in France escalates. An eleven-year-old girl is killed and her father seriously injured. (Iconic image) © Jean-Philippe Ksiazek/dpa

In France, a neighborhood dispute turns deadly. A pensioner is said to have shot a child, and the father was also seriously injured by gunshots.

Plonevez-du-Faou – In Brittany in western France, an eleven-year-old girl is said to have been shot dead by her neighbor on Saturday evening (June 10). A year-long dispute between neighbors had apparently escalated. The child’s parents were also injured by shots, the father even seriously, the public prosecutor’s office in Quimper said on Sunday (June 11).

After the act of violence in France, the suspected shooter initially holed up with his wife in his house in the village of Plonevez-du-Faou. The 71-year-old from the Netherlands was later arrested by special police forces.

Child shot dead in France: pensioners appear in the garden with a gun – and fire repeatedly at the family

According to initial police investigations, the pensioner suddenly appeared in the evening with a firearm. Then he is said to have fired several times at the family, who were in their garden at the time. According to the public prosecutor, another eight-year-old girl in the family was not injured, but was in shock.

Police say the victims are a British family. For years there had been a dispute between the two families in France over a piece of land bordering the two properties. The background to the crime is not yet known, said prosecutor Carine Halley. In the meantime, investigations into premeditated homicide have been initiated.

A girl (10) was found dead in a children’s home in Wunsiedel – an eleven-year-old is suspected of having committed a crime. (kas/dpa)