The new episode of investigation of the facts occurred in Equal to he September 26, 2014where 43 young people from the Ayotzinapa normal school were kidnapped and finally murderedfollows the path marked out by the special prosecutor of the case: build guilty with a political and ideological discourse and not trying to establish the truth about what happened that night.

All the investigation is reduced to the testimonials of the hitmen, confessed murderers many of them, Of the youngsandno against militarywithout any supporting evidence. The terrible thing is that the hitmen, the real victimizers, are free or released of charges for that crime, while characters that have nothing to do with him, they are in the jail. And worse still, the arrests continue with statements from protected witnesses, actually hitmen, who for the fifth or sixth time remember something new, coincidentally always paying for the discourse that the special prosecutor’s office needs at all times.

We have said many times that, among the evidence that the special prosecutor’s office has inexplicably discarded, are the interceptions of messages from the cell phone of the leaders of Guerreros Unidos in Iguala and Chicago, carried out by the DEA. This agency was investigating the operations of that cartel in Chicago and had intercepted the phones of its leaders and the operators in Guerrero communicated with them. In these interceptions, what is happening in Iguala that night is recounted almost minute by minute and even who is responsible.

in our book The night of Iguala (Cal and Arena, 2018) we published the DEA recordings of that same night of September 26, 2014 and subsequent days. Tapes that, paradoxically, the prosecution of the case systematically ignores, perhaps because they do not like the conclusions that are derived from them, because the facts, the stubborn and foolish facts, do not bend so easily.

He September 26, 2014 in Iguala, The young people from Ayotzinapa were kidnapped by municipal police officers and handed over by them to hitmen from the Guerreros Unidos cartelas demonstrated by the calls intercepted by the DEAChicago office, among members of Guerreros Unidos, these are only a part of those interceptions (textual transcription):

Adán Zenén Casarrubias El Tomatito (Silver)- 4710599 – 2A0AA879_TIII

What happened down there – 9/27/2014 13:06

Carnal all good – 9/27/2014 13:08

What is there carnal that they have not reported to you – 9/27/2014 13:10

His brother José Ángel answers:

José Ángel Casarrubias El Mochomo – 4710599 – 2A0AA879_TIII

Breasts put the contraas with the ayiosinpas and there was a vergaseraaa – 9/27/2014 13:12

The young people were killed and 19 of them cremated in the Cocula dump. The ashes thrown into the San Juan River. Two have been identified. The drug traffickers thought the youths were part of an attack by the Reds cartel against their plaza.

Sidronio Casarrubias Salgado, El Chino, responds to his brother Adán about the reports he had at the time:

Sidronio Casarrubias Salgado, El Chino – 4710605 – 2A0AA879_TIII

Except that they already had 60 packages already saved and several with San Pedro of those and only wounded on this side, including the bear’s servant, I already told you. Al gileso since last night that closed the entrance by mixing it with community members and now the stopper is there- and also let’s put more community in the (flag and at least five checkpoints; also with people from the cities) – 9/27/ 2014 13:28

The vast majority of first-timers murdered were sacrificed without even knowing why they were losing their lives. The extermination of the youth was not unlike the way these criminal groups have acted before and after September 26, 2014.

Adán Zenén Casarrubias El Tomatito (Silver) – 4710744 – 2A0AA879_TIII

And with whom do we see so that they put it on the internet that everything was planned with the attorney – 9/27/2014 16:19

Gildardo López Astudillo Cabo Gil (Romeo) – 4710744 – 2A0AA879_TIII

Right now I put some kids that open pages – 9/27/2014 16:28

Adán Zenén Casarrubias El Tomatito (Silver) – 4710744 – 2A0AA879_TIII

And that the roads be blocked so that the federal government can have a presence – 9/27/2014 16:30

José Ángel Casarrubias El Mochomo – 4710788 – 2A0AA879_TIII

Nothing happens now everything is quiet – 9/27/2014 17:09

K krees k paasoo then – 9/27/2014 17:09

Adán Zenén Casarrubias El Tomatito (Silver) – 4710788 – 2A0AA879_TIII

They want to take root Hello munis – 9/27/2014 17:09

José Ángel Casarrubias El Mochomo – 4710788 – 2A0AA879_TIII

Nipedooo – 9/27/2014 17:10

Adán Zenén Casarrubias El Tomatito (Silver) – 4710789 – 2A0AA879_TIII

Right now we are going to fart him and the gendarmerie and the state government – ​​9/27/2014 17:14

The testimonials of all the hitmen involved (almost all of them have already been released) fully coincide with the recordings of the DEA.

He murder of the youths of Ayotzinapa It is one of the cruelest events we have suffered, a consequence of years of drug-trafficking violence, which has generated tens of thousands of victims. It was a consequence of the corruption, violence and impunity with which the forces of organized crime act and of their complicity, in this case, with municipal and state authorities. Building an alibi for a political crime will only feed “black days, of schism, of an eye for an eye” of the “excited men, not necessarily good ones”, of which Bob Dylan speaks in his memoirs.

