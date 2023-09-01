The Cruz Azul Football Club has had a start to the tournament to be forgotten with everything and the restructuring that they carried out in their squad with the loss of several ‘sacred cows’ and new signings, until last week they had not been able to win a single game, but they finally managed to add their first victory in the Apertura 2023 tournament.
One of the players who have shown commitment to the Machine is the Colombian defender Willer Ditta, standing out despite the bad moment that the cementers are going through.
That is why the presence of the central defender invites optimism for what will be the Youth Classic against Club América, an opportunity that Ditta took advantage of to send a very important message to the heavenly fans.
“I want to invite people to believe again, this is a team that is really working well (…) we hope to be able to generate that good energy between the players, the team and the fans, which is undoubtedly very important,” he said Ditta in press conference.
The cement team comes from completing its seventh signing this week, by signing the center forward, Angel Sepulveda.
and the sports director Oscar Perez He stated that they are still looking for one more attacker before the market closes: “We are still looking for one more attacker, today there are two places available but we are going step by step and we hope that it can happen soon,” said the former soccer player.
