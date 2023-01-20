Willem van Hanegem’s tears have been circulating online for some time now. The former football player and trainer, himself no longer the youngest (78), filled up during the podcast Willem&Wessel which he records from the VIP box in De Kuip in Rotterdam with the news chief of the AD. It was about the salary that Cristiano Ronaldo earns at his new club Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia. Two hundred million euros. Inhuman amount. He then tells that he was in the supermarket to buy lemons (why?) and heard two ‘old women’ say that everything had become so expensive, and then threw a can in their cart. “The very cheap, twisted sausage.” He finds the poverty of people who “built up the country” unbearable. Especially when compared to the hysterical amounts that football players rake in. “It’s sad,” he says. Then he doesn’t say anything at all. The podcast was recorded the first week of January, Thursday evening without a talk show Khalid & Sophia out the images.

I had to think of Van Hanegem when I went to Keep going (Broadcast Max) watched. Was it his sadness that resonated with the old to very old men and women who meet weekly in a gym? Or was it their Rotterdam accent, the totally sober way in which they exchange generalities with each other that are nevertheless meaningful? “Old man,” one greets the other. “We are more than halfway,” he says back. “Yes, we are in injury time.” It’s one and one, I think. That combination of melancholy and roughness, sentiment and resignation sounds best in Rotterdam style. Director Anneloek Sollart follows five athletes. When they are together in the gym, and at home alone.

Two, sometimes three times a week they climb the equipment in the Rotterdam gym. One stands on a cross trainer, the other pushes weights away with his legs. Beep-crack-squeak-crack. No, those are not their old limbs, but the devices you hear. We see Jan completely unleashing his own choreography on the music at the very back of the fit and vital class. As so often, Ria arrives too late, but neatly dressed and in make-up. Her main concern is the fun. Lecturer Lieve is standing on a platform and does everything for it. No elderly gymnastics, it’s pretty up tempo. She has been teaching this group for fifteen years. She has tried other music, but it met with too much resistance.

The key figure in the documentary is Remy, the young trainer who opens the door in the morning, who makes the best coffee and who keeps an eye on everything. He joined the gym as a fat boy, when he was still working at the local supermarket. Now he is pivotal in the lives of these people. See him sitting between two widows with whom he eats a marrow bone with tea. You constantly brace yourself for when the first elder of the group drops out. But they stay, it’s Remy who goes. He has another job. Tears with spouts are cried at his farewell.

“It’s over again,” says Jan after he has worked himself out on the treadmill. Leen (91), the eldest, complains that he is getting “crappy”. He always starts his day by taking the newspaper out of the mailbox, going down 16 times and up 7 flights of stairs. It annoys him that things are getting slower and slower. After training he does another round of jumping rope in the locker room. Well, says Jan. “You can’t stop wear and tear.” Exactly what Leen refuses to accept. He has no future, he says. “Everything is gone.” His friends, his hearing, his strength. He thought about celebrating his 91st birthday with “two minutes of silence”. “You can easily live to be a hundred,” says his daughter. Didn’t see him. But the next day he is back in the gym, fanatically busy keeping body and limbs fit.