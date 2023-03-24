The AD Willem & Wessel podcast takes an extensive look back at Feyenoord’s late 2-3 victory over Ajax in last Sunday’s Classic. Feyenoord icon Willem van Hanegem also enjoyed the good match and the late winning goal by Lutsharel Geertruida. “It is of course very nice for that boy because, as they say, he comes from under the Kuip. But even if he had come from Dokkum this would have been brilliant”.

#Willem #van #Hanegem #relies #Feyenoords #national #title #difficult #matches