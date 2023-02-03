podcastIt is understandable that Feyenoord coach Arne Slot is regularly thoroughly annoyed by refereeing decisions, says Willem van Hanegem. In today’s episode of the AD Willem and Wessel podcast, the former international says that it is also completely unclear to him, for example, why Feyenoord was not awarded a penalty last Sunday.

Less than a week after the incident, Van Hanegem still does not understand and also does not understand why the VAR did not intervene in the handball of Twente defender Robin Pröpper. “If Slot thinks so too, he can say so”, says Van Hanegem, while voices were raised in various media just this week that the Feyenoord coach should swallow his annoyances about referees more often.

De Kromme sees a trend. First, Arne Slot was a top trainer for all media. "There just wasn't a better one. And they stuck a mattress springs in his ass. But now that he's starting to grumble, they're going to whine at him. They should have done that in the beginning."

‘PSV, that is really terrible’

Van Hanegem does not expect much good from Eindhoven for Sunday’s top match between Feyenoord and PSV. ,,There is so little football in PSV, that is really terrible. It’s run you rotten. You think: those players are busy outside with each other every day and then you pull each other up. But the level just won’t go up. There is no development in it. Very strange to see,” says Van Hanegem in the Willem & Wessel podcast.

Hakim Ziyech

In the podcast, Van Hanegem wishes Hakim Ziyech all the best at Chelsea, who is in danger of being sidelined there after a rental transfer to PSG failed this week. He hopes that Ziyech's career will turn out well, a good acquaintance of the Kromme. He thinks he's a great footballer, but above all a good person. "People sometimes call him an annoying man. But he is the opposite. He deposits a lot of pennies for the less fortunate. Yes, then you can say: he has that money. But there are more of them and they don't."

