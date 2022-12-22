nearThanks to the disappointing performance of the Orange at the World Cup, Feyenoord has a good chance of becoming champion of the Netherlands in 2023, believes Willem van Hanegem. “Orange has messed up so much,” said Van Hanegem in the extra-long Christmas special of the AD Willem & Wessel podcast, which appeared today, “that it can be at the expense of the motivation of the disappointed internationals of Ajax and Ajax who have returned to their clubs. PSV. They will soon be walking around with such a goatee.”