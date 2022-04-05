Willem Engel is released again today and is also allowed to use social media again. His pre-trial detention has been suspended again, the examining magistrate of the court in Rotterdam decided on Tuesday. The 45-year-old foreman of Viruswaarheid was arrested for the second time on Sunday after his pre-trial detention was suspended under conditions a few days earlier. According to the Public Prosecution Service, he had violated these conditions.

