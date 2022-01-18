Willem Dafoe, who recently returned to his role as the Green Goblin in Spiderman: no way home, has confirmed in a recent interview that he does not rule out the idea of ​​playing the Joker. The role that fans and Internet users have asked for years through various fanarts could become a reality, and the actor has the brilliant idea of ​​being on the big screen with joaquin phoenix, who starred in the award-winning Batman villain movie in 2019.

In an interview for GQ, Dafoe has excited fans not only because of his desire to bring the Joker to life, but also because he even has an interesting idea for the role.

Willem Dafoe as Norman Osborn, the ‘Green Goblin’. Photo: Sony Pictures

“There’s something interesting about it, like there’s a joker impostor . So it would be possible not to have Jokers facing each other, but someone who claims to be the Joker but isn’t.”

But, as if that were not enough, the outstanding actor also acknowledged that he has fantasized about what Joaquin Phoenix achieved regarding the character.

Joaquin Phoenix could return as Joker. Credits: Warner Bros/ Broadcast

“That opens up the possibility of an interesting story, Particularly if you’ve had Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker and then you’ve had someone who was mimicking what he did.”

“I’ve fantasized about it,” Dafoe said before noting that it’s an idea he’s not going to discuss with anyone else.

The public has been asking for it for years.

Long before Phoenix’s arrival as the Joker and even before the infamous Jared Leto take, fans were already clamoring for Dafoe to debut as the new Joker.

Fan art of Willem Dafoe as Joker. Photo: Facebook

On the internet you can find various fanarts of Willem Dafoe smiling with the make-up of the Gotham City clown.

The character is so popular that now the idea of ​​Andrew Garfield playing the Joker has even come up.