Green Goblin showed why he is the best Spider-Man villain in the third installment of Spider-Man titled No way home. The premise of the arachnid multiverse made it possible for Willem dafoe Return to your famous role after 20 years and fans couldn’t be more pleased with the film.

On this occasion, the character was no longer wearing his old armor or helmet, but only a hood and dark glasses. Although his face was not transformed, he already kept much more similar to his original version of the comics.

In a recent interview with The New York Times, Dafoe recalled his experience during the making of Spider-Man (2002). Along these lines, he also said he was aware that said helmet received criticism and may be the reason why they decided to change its appearance in Spider-Man: no way home.

“I must be honest, I am aware that there was some criticism of that mask (of the Green Goblin) in the original. We heard it long enough that it was probably a consideration, to change it up a bit. I don’t think about it because I don’t think about being very expressive with my face. My face follows my heart. It’s just an expression of what you’re feeling, “he told the outlet.

Green Goblin, before and after. Photo: Composition LR / Sony / Marvel

What is Spider-Man: no way home about?

After Mysterio reveals Peter Parker’s superhero identity to the world, the protagonist seeks to solve it with a powerful spell from Doctor Strange. However, everything goes wrong and threats arrive from other alternate worlds that will put Spider-Man to the test.