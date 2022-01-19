Since a couple of years, Willem Dafoe has been the favorite among fans as the possible new joker of DCEU. Yes, we know that this role actually belongs to Joaquin Phoenix, but it seems that his version of the character is not actually part of this cinematic universe. Dafoe knows that the performance of phoenix as the villain he was great, and he already has an idea on how he could complement him.

In a recent interview with the magazine GQ, Dafoe admitted that he has come to think about the possibility of becoming the new joker of the cinema, but he also has another idea where he would share the screen with phoenix:

“There is something interesting about the possibility of seeing an impostor of the Joker. So it would be possible to have not only two Jokers in combat, but also someone who claims to be the Joker but isn’t. And that opens up the possibility of an interesting story, particularly if you have Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker, and then you have someone who is mimicking what he does. I fantasized about it. But other than that, I haven’t talked about it with anyone, you’re the first.”

Of course, this is just an idea and at the moment there is no evidence that this concept can become a reality in the future, but it certainly sounds like something interesting. With the premiere of batman, we’ll see what role the character plays in the new DCEU.

Publisher’s note: I think Dafoe’s idea could definitely work, although it does sound pretty far fetched. We still don’t know who might bring the character to life in The Batman universe, but this actor would do an amazing job in the role.

Via: comic book