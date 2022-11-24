Ever since childhood, Willem Telgen (17) and Sander Boom (16) have dreamed of becoming millers. There is no better profession for them. In Norg, Drenthe, they passed their miller’s exam on Thursday as the youngest millers in the Netherlands. “It is wonderful that you can maintain an age-old profession.”
Marcie van der Kraan
Latest update:
24-11-22, 23:29
