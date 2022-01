In his younger years, Willibrord Hosman was already a Burgundian. On Sundays and public holidays, he and his brother and sister cooked for the whole family. And no standard Dutch pot, but special dishes. How could it be otherwise, with parents who had a delicatessen on the Lange Haven in Schiedam. Turtle soup, bonbons and freshly cut meats: the Hosman family was already well known back then.