Willem-Alexander has been a Max Verstappen fan from the very beginning, according to the latest episode of his podcast.

Nowadays every Dutchman is a Max Verstappen fan, but His Majesty King Willem-Alexander can also be counted among his large fan base. We already knew he is a sports fanatic, but he is definitely a Formula 1 fan as well, it turns out. Or rather: one Max Verstappen-fan.

We previously wrote about the podcast that our king has these days. After seeing the success of the Autoblog Podcast, he couldn’t stay behind. He previously talked about his electric car and Max Verstappen is discussed in the latest episode.

Willem-Alexander goes through the year 2021 with Edwin Evers in this episode. And what was one of the highlights of the year for him? Max Verstappen’s last-minute victory over Abu Dhabi. Willem-Alexander mentions this in the same breath as Amalia’s eighteenth birthday and his wife’s twentieth birthday. The latter is a small slip of the tongue, but that doesn’t matter.

No one expected the race to be so exciting, but Willem-Alexander said he had been nervous all day. He had also whipped up his entire family, including his lovely daughters, to watch.

It is clear that Willem-Alexander only looked for Max Verstappen, because when his chances of victory diminished visibly, he actually wanted to run away. In the end he didn’t, because he couldn’t do that to his daughters. Thanks to their presence, our king has thus experienced the thrilling denouement of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

If you want to hear the story from his own mouth: check out the latest episode of the podcast Through the eyes of the king. You don’t have to fast forward, because Max Verstappen is discussed right at the beginning. After that you can just set up the Autoblog Podcast again.

This article Willem-Alexander is a Verstappen fan but not a real F1 fan first appeared on Autoblog.nl.

