Randal Willars and Kevin Berlin did it and now the next goal for the Mexicans is to advance to the 10-meter Platform Final at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Little by little, the tricolors showed their best cards with jumps of greater difficulty as the competition progressed and they climbed several places.

Willars placed sixth with a cumulative total of 460.75 points. Her five dives were scored at 75.25, 76.50, 73.50, 82.20, 66.50, and 86.10.

Berlin, on the other hand, struggled more than expected and finished in tenth place with 407.15 points after receiving scores of 56.00, 70.00, 78.20, 75.60, 49.95 and 77.40.

The tricolors have a new opportunity to fight for the medal if they make it to the Final, since in the synchronized event they were close to the podium by finishing in fourth place.

The Semifinal will be this Saturday at 2:00 a.m. Central Mexico Time.

Asia dominated the qualifiers with China on top thanks to Yuan Cao’s performance with 500.15 points, followed by Japan’s Rikuto Tamai with 497.15 points and Canada’s Rylan Wiens in third place with 485.25 points.