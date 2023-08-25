A week ago, the Ministry of Culture of Peru confirmed which films are the ones that were applying to represent us at the Goya Awards 2024. Among the nominees were: ‘Coveted Bachelorette 2’, ‘La pampa’, ‘The erection of Toribio Bardelli’, ‘Willaq Pirqa’, ‘Future Times’ and ‘Uncrowned Queens’. The six Peruvian films went through a pre-nomination process to reach the 2024 awards.

As a result, the film in Peruvian Quechua ‘Willaq Pirqa’ was chosen to represent Peru at the 2024 Goya Awards, as it swept awards a couple of months ago without having yet been released in all theaters in Peru. Keep reading this note so you can learn a little more about ‘The cinema of my town’.

Trailer of ‘Willaq Pirqa’

‘Willaq Pirqa’ present at the 2024 Goya Awards

‘Willaq Pirqa’, or also known as ‘El cine de mi pueblo’, is a Peruvian-Bolivian dramatic comedy film released in 2022, directed by César Galindo and written by Galindo, Augusto Cabada and Gastón Vizcarra. Although it is true that it has already been released, its release in all theaters in Peru has not been fully realized. What is known so far is that it will be put back on the billboard for some cities in December of this year.

On the other hand, the film in Quechua has already been the recipient of important recognitions and swept the ceremony of the Peruvian Association of Cinematographic Press in May 2023. Among the awards it received include those for best fiction film, direction, script, actor lead and supporting actress. At the 2024 Goya Awards, the Peruvian feature film will compete to win the award for the best Ibero-American film.

When will the 2024 Goya Awards be held?

The 2024 Goya Awards will be held in Spain, as announced by the president of the Film Academy, Fernando Méndez – Leite, the city that will host and announce the winners of each category will be Valladolid.



