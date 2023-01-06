In December, the Peruvian billboard saw the premiere of “Willaq pirqa”, directed by Cesar Galindo and starring Víctor Acurio, one of the young revelations of Peruvian cinema in 2022. Filmed entirely in Quechua, the plot reached theaters in a few theaters, something that was harshly criticized by the public that was waiting for it after its presentation in the Lima Film Festival.

Although one might think that the feature film would already be released this week, this was not the case, since, after seeing that its performances in Alcázar, Caminos del Inca and San Miguel were full, it was decided to extend its passage through the theaters.

“Willaq pirqa” follows Sistu, a boy who lives in a remote community on the outskirts of Maras, a town in Cusco. In his town, everyone speaks Quechua and some learn Spanish at school. When he discovers what cinema is, he makes it his mission to translate the tapes into Quechua, with the intention that his neighbors and friends can enjoy them.

Where to see “Willaq pirqa”: cinemas where the Peruvian film is shown

Through its social networks, “Willaq pirqa” announced that, in its fifth week on the billboard, new theaters and cities have been added that will be able to see the film.

“If you have not yet made a space to meet little Sistu and accompany him in his great dream, to see the cinema with his own eyes, we encourage you to give yourself some time to find a story that renews your hope, your sense of the word union and your love for Peru”, reads the publication.

Cineplanet Alcazar

Cineplanet San Miguel

Cineplanet San Borja

Cineplanet Puruchuco

Cineplanet Inca Trails

Cineplanet Cusco

Cineplanet Mall del Sur

Cineplanet Arequipa Mall Plaza

Cineplanet Huancayo

Cineplanet Chiclayo Real Plaza

In conversation with La República, Víctor Acurio spoke about his participation in the tape and what it was like to record it when he was only 12 years old.

“I think that the Quechua language can open several doors for you. For example, he opened one for me to record this film. I tell people to learn QuechuaThey are going to feel more Peruvian and they are going to travel to different places in Peru, to provinces and communities, where they will have the freedom to speak at home,” he shared.