“Willaq Pirqa”, the Peruvian film by Cesar Galindo, it took 5 years to reach the big screen. It could not have any other destination than that, considering that it is a tribute to the cinema. It was not for nothing that it was compared to the Italian “Cinema Paradiso”. But even if they share the same devotion, the reason and purpose of the present are different.

The feature film tells us how Sistu and her small community in the Andes discover the magic of the films brought by the itinerant cinema of the time. “It’s like a wall. There are figures that move as if they had life and soul. They tell stories that brighten the eyes and the heart”, the teacher explains to the amazed protagonist.

This meeting causes a stir in the town due to the clash of cultures and the limitations they have to understand the language. They even question whether or not they should change their way of seeing things. For this reason, it will be the child’s mission to teach them that cinema serves to pay tribute to life, capture dreams and endings that we always wanted.

It is through the eyes of the child that we rediscover this fascination for cinema. By default, what is impressive to him is also impressive to us. The character of Víctor Acuario gives even more tenderness to a story that is already happy and strong as the mountains of the town.

In conversation with La República, director César Galindo recalled Sitsu, a childhood friend of his with whom he played as a child in Puquío-Ayacuho. One day he never returned and everyone assumed that he had died. “’Willaq Pirqa’ is a tribute to him. He will now live forever in this film and in all the ones I have made before, ”he highlighted.

That was one reason why he told the story through the eyes of a child, although it’s not the only one. “The important thing was also to show the fascination that you can have as a child or a person about something new. The same illusion that we have now when I see an image of Mars”, added the filmmaker.

“Willaq Pirqa” was the most acclaimed film at the Lima Film Festival. Photo: composition LR / Co-production Peru-Bolivia

Contrary to what many believe, ‘Willaq Pirqa’ is not an autobiographical film. Inevitably there are traces of his childhood, experiences and how he came to the cinema, but the reality was different. In his words, the closest thing was that he managed to make his own cinema, with his own actors, his own culture and above all, in his own language: Quechua.

“It was always my dream. I always wanted to defend our culture and show my people. We all have the right to express ourselves based on our own values ​​and language. Let’s tell our story ourselves, that’s the message I want to get across,” he concluded.