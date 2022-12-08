The last Peruvian film of the year has been released in theaters: “Willaq pirqa”. The winning film of three important awards at the Lima Film Festival (including best Peruvian film) was recorded entirely in Quechua and attendees will be able to see it subtitled in Spanish. It is a moving story directed by Cesar Galindo and starring Victor Acurioone of the young revelations of this year 2022.

Its protagonist is bilingual (Spanish and Quechua) and recorded when he was barely 12 years old and was studying in a theater workshop. She is now 17 and invites all Peruvians to see this endearing work that cannot be missed.

they act too Hermelinda Lujan (mother Simona), Melisa Álvarez (Lucicha), Alder Yauricasa (Florencio), Cosme Flores (Rolín), Bernardo Rosado (projectionist) and Juan Ubaldo ‘El Cholo Cirilo’ Huamán (buddy).

What is “Willaq pirqa” about?

The story follows sistua curious child who lives in a secluded community on the outskirts of Marastown of Cusco. In his town, everyone speaks Quechua. and some learn Spanish at school.

Víctor Acurio plays Sistu, a curious child who discovers the magic of cinema and seeks to share it with his entire town. Photo: Casablanca Cinema

When the little protagonist discover the incredible art of cinemahe is entrusted with mission to translate these films from Spanish to Quechua so that all his neighbors can enjoy the same as him.

precisely, the The main hallmark of this film is the Quechua. I think the language Quechua can open several doors for you . For example, I opened one to record this movie ”, said the protagonist Víctor Acurio.

“I tell them to learn it, they will feel more Peruvian and they will travel to different places in Peru. There people speak Quechua and they will be able to have free expression so that they feel at home” added the young actor, but not before inviting the public to see the tape.

Víctor Acurio is currently 17 years old. Photo: Alejandro Saldana/The Republic

Where to see “Willaq pirqa”?

At the moment, “Willaq pirqa” can be seen in the following cinemas in Lima: