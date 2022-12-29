The Legend of Zeldaone of the historical sagas of Nintendo, has a purely single-player history but, now that a new chapter is about to arrive, there are many curiosities and expectations that the public is having on the possible innovations introduced by the game. In the first promotional materials of the title it seems to be visible the logo of Nintendo Switch Onlinethere are no details on how the service could relate to the Nintendo video game but it is certainly enough for the most hardcore fans to start sailing with their imagination.

The support of Nintendo Switch Online could signal not only the possible presence of a multiplayer game mode but also, more likely, the presence of cloud saves or the future arrival of additional content for the sequel to Breath of the Wild. At the moment the information relating to the title is very few and only time will be able to satisfy our curiosity.

The release of the game is scheduled for May 12, 2023 and at the moment it is already bookable on Amazon in its standard version. Regardless of the uncertain news it could bring to the historic Nintendo saga, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is among the most anticipated IPs of next year. Its landing on the shelves is still a lot away and in the meantime we just have to prick up our ears waiting for new information on the matter.