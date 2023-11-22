MotoGP, last stage in Valencia

The Sunday race in Lusail, Qatar, gave a decisive shakeup in the MotoGP world championship towards Francesco Bagnaia, who now leads the championship with 21 points ahead of rival Jorge Martin. With two fifth places in the Sprint and the GP, the Italian could become world champion for the second time: only a twist could deprive him of the world title. The Spaniard instead has to complain about what happened in Qatar and the tire problems that saw him fall from the victory in the Sprint to a sad tenth place in the GP.

The precedents of the two riders in Valencia in the MotoGP

Considering all categories, these are the precedents of Bagnaia and Martin at the Valencia Grand Prix. ‘Pecco’ won in 2021, but ranked only 9th in 2022 in the decisive race for his first world championship. Jorge is coming off two consecutive pole positions in Cheste, which however did not materialize with victory: the Spaniard in fact finished second two years ago and third last season.

Bagnaia Martin Races 10 9 Victories 1 2 Podiums 1 6 Pole position 0 3 Points 55 145 Average points per match 5.5 16.11 Withdrawals 3 0

Aleix Espargarò takes sides

In the past few hours the Aprilia rider Aleix Espargarò – whose presence for the last stage of the championship is still in doubt – openly wanted to side with his compatriot with a post on Instagram: “Now more than ever, until I die, I’m with #teamMartin in Valencia! A season to highlight, with growth as a driver worthy of a champion. I’m very proud, I learned so much from you this year! I love you little brother/son.”

From Spain: the allies on whom Martin and Bagnaia will count

The Iberian newspaper Brand has indicated two other drivers who will support Martin in Valencia: “One of the positive aspects of Qatar is that Johann Zarco he will help his teammate in every way possible. He can be a good ally, because in Cheste he is quite good. Also Marc Marquez, which usually goes well in Valencia, he has already said after Qatar that he doesn’t intend to take away points”, While Bagnaia will be able to count on “Luca Marini, Marco Bezzecchi and Enea Bastianini”. Loose cannons on the other hand are Alex Marquez and Fabio Di Giannantonio, who have been performing so well in recent weeks. The two centaurs of the Gresini team are also among the few riders who do not yet have a pressure warning: a wild card that they will be able to play in Valencia.