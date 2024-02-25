The sudden death in prison of leader Alexei Navalny last February 16 ends the last great dissident to the Russian president, Vladimir Putin, and makes the opposition look for how to reorganize to continue the fight against the regime, which is getting closer to an autocracy every day.

Who will now raise the flag of freedom in a country that is running towards a totalitarian dictatorship dominated by a man who, placing over 6,000 atomic bombs, is approaching 25 years in power and who launches his troops against a neighboring country? Could Yulia Navalnaya, wife of Alexei Navalny and mother of his two children, be that figure that unites what little remains of the opposition?

She says yes. In a video released on Monday, hours before meeting in Brussels with the European foreign ministers, The recent widow, 47 years old, asked for support to be the one who raises that torch of the opposition in the darkness of Putin's autocracy. Navalnaya called for support from the international community to “overthrow a terrifying regime” and accused Putin of murdering her husband.

Tributes to the late Russian opponent Alexei Navalny.

In the last decade, Yulia Navalnaya was with her husband in the most important moments of her political life, especially after his poisoning in 2020, when he got Putin to allow him to leave Russia to be treated in a Berlin hospital. She also returned with him to Russia knowing that Alexei would be imprisoned. In the last two years they never saw each other again.

But the notoriety that she was gaining in recent years essentially depended on the figure of her husband. She never had a political profile of her own and she only made the news in the international media when there was something new about her husband, his trials and her imprisonment. She was always with her husband, but he was always the one who called the shots for her.

Vladimir Putin, president of Russia.

Born in Moscow in 1976, like Navalny, they met in 1998 on a beach in Turkey when they were vacationing separately with groups of friends. For years they lived persecuted and harassed by the Russian security services.

She was his shadow and now she wants to be his political heir. In recent days she gave a harsh speech against Putin at the Munich Security Conference (the same day it was learned that her husband had died) and spoke before the European foreign ministers, who received her standing with prolonged applause.

“Yulia Navalnaya is a unique flower,” in an otherwise boring cast of Russian political wives, wrote Russian journalist Anna Narinskaya, in an essay about the relevant role that Navalnaya has been taking on since 2021.

But before that date, Yulia herself had denied on several occasions that she aspired to have her own political career. Her political concerns were those of her husband.

The opposition will continue to be coordinated, people will see that there is a person behind the opposition, millions of Russians who wanted to see an alternative to Putin will continue to see it. Yulia is confident, she is approachable

Can this 'single flower' be the face of the opposition to Putin?

Some dissidents believe so. Even Maxim Katz, whom Navalny had sent “to hell” last September. Katz now said that Navalnaya's words mean “that a priori there is a leader in the Russian opposition, that Navalny's movement, everything he did, has not vanished into thin air.”.

Katz said in a video that “the opposition will continue to be coordinated, people will see that there is a person behind the opposition, millions of Russians who wanted to see an alternative to Putin will continue to see it. Yulia is confident, she is approachable.”

Katz highlighted what was seen these days in Munich and Brussels: that Navalnaya has political experience after two decades with her husband “and access to European politicians and media.”

Yulia Navalnaya, widow of the Russian opponent Alexei Navalny.

Navalnaya is already being compared to the Belarusian Svetlana Tijanovskaya, wife of Sergei Tijanovski, a presidential candidate arrested before the 2020 elections. Her husband's arrest made her the candidate and gained an institutional aura that Navalnaya does not have.

In a statement to the British newspaper Financial Times, Tijanovskaya said that “Navalnaya's popularity could make her the voice of her husband and Russians who do not support Putin.” He added that “that is very hard and risky” and recalled that “first he will have to try to win over his followers and the entire Russian opposition. And Yulia is also at risk because Putin's secret services will work directly against her. “They will threaten her and try to break her and demoralize her.”

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

But not everyone sees her as a possible successor. Members of the liberal Yabloko party, a party that expelled Navalny in 2007 because it considered him too nationalist (since then the now-dead dissident has been abandoning those tendencies), consider that “political leadership” is not a matter of inheritance and that in any case Navalnaya is a useless asset in Russia as an opponent because she would be arrested and imprisoned as soon as she stepped foot in the country.

Major opposition figures taking refuge in exile, such as the former world chess champion Gary Kasparov or the former oligarch Mikhail Khodorkovsky, lamented Navalny's death, but did not make any comments about his widow, in what was suggested in circles. European diplomats consulted by EL TIEMPO as a sign of distrust.

These sources estimate that Yulia Navalnaya's future as a central figure of dissidence to the Putin regime will depend above all on what she can offer. If she limits herself to remembering her husband, she will fade into the background. If she has something new to offer to mobilize and unite the opposition, bereft of well-known leaders both inside and outside Russia, she will be listened to and followed.

How do European leaders see it? Last Monday she was received with all honors by the European foreign ministers and by the head of the bloc's diplomacy, the Spanish Josep Borrell. She also met with other renowned figures in Brussels, such as European Council President Charles Michel and former Belgian Prime Minister Guy Verhofstadt. He said that she Navalnaya “was not married just to a man, but to a cause.”

The fact of being a woman adds another variant to take into account. Yulia Navalnaya, if she manages to unite the main opponents behind her, would be the first female opposition leader in decades, an added threat against a patriarchal and sexist regime in which women barely have a place and which promotes what she calls “traditional values.” ”, like the fact that he has to be behind his kitchen and making children.

US President Joe Biden with the widow Yulia Navalnaya and the daughter of the late Russian opponent Alexei Navalny.

The last female figures opposed to the Kremlin were Galina Starovoitova (murdered in 1998 in Saint Petersburg) and Irina Kakamada, who disappeared from the radar in 2004 after running for president and obtaining 4 percent of the votes.

Her devotion to her husband can also be seen as a counterpoint to Vladimir Putin. The Russian president is divorced and rumors about lovers decades younger and unrecognized children have been going on for years..

The truth is that his role is already causing fears in Russia. The proof that the Kremlin is afraid of her is that it is dedicated to creating hoaxes about her. The latter claim that she has had several lovers, that her father was an important KGB agent or that she has German nationality and acts under the orders of Berlin. All three stories are false. But they give an account of the steps that the Kremlin could take to stop its rise in the opposition.

IDAFE MARTIN PÉREZ

FOR THE TIME

BRUSSELS