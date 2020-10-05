YSR Congress, the ruling party of Andhra Pradesh, can compensate for the vacancies after the old allies like Shiv Sena and Akali quit NDA one by one. According to sources familiar with the whole matter, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. The YSR Congress party under Jaganmohan Reddy leadership may join the BJP-led NDA.

Only last week, the Shiromani Akali Dal, an old ally of the NDA, declared its strong opposition to the disputed agriculture bills and decided to break with the alliance. Earlier, last year, Shiv Sena chose a separate route from the NDA on the issue of the post of Chief Minister in Maharashtra.

Jagan Reddy has left for New Delhi on Monday evening and is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday morning at half past ten. The party leader said- “Prime Minister Modi may possibly invite YSR Congress to join to strengthen NDA’s hand”.

This is the second visit of the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh to Delhi during the last two weeks. On 22 September, Jagan, who visited Delhi on a two-day visit, met Union Home Minister Amit Shah. During this time there will also be discussion on the joining of YSR Congress in NDA along with the issues of the state. However, he could not take the time to meet the Prime Minister at that time.

VDP Associates, which deals with the poll survey, tweeted on Monday, “According to the news, BJP has offered the post of 2 Cabinet and 1 State Ministry (Independent Charge) to YSR Congress. Jagan has been called to Delhi for a separate interaction with PM Modi. ”

However, the leader of the YSR Congress had said that Modi can give the party a cabinet post and independent state ministry to come to the NDA government. The YSR is the fourth largest national party with 22 Lok Sabha seats. It has 6 MPs in Rajya Sabha. From the very first day of coming to power in Andhra Pradesh in May 2019, Jagan Mohan Reddy has kept his relations with the ADA government quite friendly.

