During the Maharashtra elections, the Akali Dal has left the NDA in protest against the Shiv Sena and the recent agricultural legislation. In such a situation, the discussion is that BJP wants to expand its clan. He is also in talks with influential leaders of some states. The most interesting news is coming from Andhra Pradesh. According to a report in the Hindustan Times newspaper, senior leaders of the Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSR Congress Party say their party may join the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).Jagan Reddy left for New Delhi on Monday evening and is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi at 10.30 am on Tuesday. The party leader said, PM Modi can invite YSRCP to strengthen the NDA. This is the second visit of the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh in the last two weeks. On September 22, Jagan made a two-day visit to Delhi and met Union Minister Amit Shah. In addition to the state-related issues, the YSRCP joining the NDA was thought to have had preliminary deliberations. However, he could not meet PM Modi during that time.

Also read- Chirag Paswan’s open letter after denying Nitish’s leadership

Reddy’s party hopes to get 3 posts in central government

VDP Associates, a data-analytics firm related to election surveys, tweeted on Monday, ‘BJP has allegedly offered 2 cabinet and 1 minister of state (independent) to YSRCP. Jagan has asked to reach Delhi for special talks with PM Modi. On the other hand, the Jagan government also accepted the option given by the Modi government to borrow extra to meet the GST compensation payment by the Center, although more than 12 states including Telangana opposed it.

Bihar Election: CPI-Male, who was included in Grand Alliance, declared candidates on 19 seats

Reddy also accepted this condition

Jagan also accepted the condition of the Modi government to implement power sector reforms as part of the Atmanabir Bharat package, including fixing the meters for the agriculture sector to increase its lending limit. . “If YSRCP joins the NDA, it will be a win-win situation for Jagan as well as BJP,” says Mallu Rajesh, a political analyst from Visakhapatnam.