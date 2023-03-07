United States.- Do you think your beloved puppy is not the prettiest in the world, If not the opposite? Well, it is your opportunity to shine and take the worldwide recognition of “The ugliest dog in the world” 2023 edition.

We have to be honest with ourselves, although we love our beloved loins many, these may not be the most beautiful in external appearance, although inside they are the most beautiful in the world.

And although it seems unusual to you that “ugliness” is rewardedSoon, the increasingly famous contest “The ugliest dog in the world” will be held, which, as its name says, rewards the dog considered to be the least favored externally when it comes to beauty.

according to media “WEAR”, affiliated with “ABC News”it was last Saturday, March 4, 2023, when the call to participate in the “The ugliest dog in the world” competition was launched.

As detailed by the official website of Sonoma-Marin Fairthe aim of the contest is to celebrate “the imperfections that make all dogs special and unique”, something that surely did not cross your mind when you read the title of the contest.

In this sense, the web portal makes it clear that the end of the contest is far from the mockery against puppies, but quite the opposite, since it seeks to show everyone that all loins are beautiful in their own way.

“The annual World’s Ugliest Dog Contest is not about making fun of ‘ugly’ dogs, it’s about having fun with some wonderful characters and showing the world that these dogs really are beautiful.”

will be the next June 23 of the current year when the “World’s Ugliest Dog” competition takes place at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in the state of California, United States.

According to the call, which can be consulted on the website, all dogs that are registered will be judged by experts in “a large class”, instead of doing it by breed.

The winning dog of the competition will take 1,500 dollars (almost 30,000 Mexican pesos), in addition to a trophy in which it will be clear that it is the ugliest dog in the world.

How to participate in the ‘World’s ugliest dog’ contest?

If you are interested in taking the 30,000 Mexican pesos just by showing the world how ugly your beloved puppy is, Sonoma-Marin asks an application that includes a photo of the dog, a brief biography and vaccination record.

If you would like more information on the requirements for the “World’s Ugliest Dog” contest, please click here.

It should be noted that in 2022 the puppy that took the crown as the “ugliest dog in the world” was “Mr Happy Face”a cute 17-year-old Chinese Crested Chihuahua mix canine.