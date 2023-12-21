More Dutch people hope to live less frugally in 2024, according to research by the government platform Wijzer in Geldzaken on Wednesday. According to the report, only 40 percent think they still have to keep their hands on their purse strings. That was 47 percent a year ago. A large number of people have or will receive a higher salary and expect to loosen the reins a bit. What about your wallet? Will there indeed be more money coming in in 2024? Are you looking for a holiday, more nights out or do you want to boost your savings account? We asked our readers that in the daily column De Kwestie.

