Yes, playing is very nice and all. You entertain yourself for hours, overcome obstacles, defeat enemies and become a hero, the point is that, behind all that, light is wasted and sometimes you forget that detail. As he PS5 As the Xbox series x They are designed in such a way that they will consume a good amount of energy.

The question here is like how much. Is it a higher consumption that will affect your electricity bill? Will it kill the environment more? The first thing we should do is review the hard data because those are the important ones in this class of cases and that you should not lose sight of now that you have a PS5 or a Xbox series x.

Here we present the average watt consumption of the consoles.

PS5 5: 50-220 watts

Xbox Series X: 45-220 watts

Xbox Series S: 25-100 watts

Nintendo Switch: 10-18 watts

PS4 Pro: 75-160 watts

PS4 Slim: 55-110 watts

PS4: 90-150 watts

Xbox One X: 65-180 watts

Xbox One S: 35-90 watts

Xbox One: 70-120 watts

We also recommend: Confirmed: In Mexico, video game consumption increased

Both the PS5 and Xbox Series X consume a lot of power and the consumption of light may increase

We go by parts, you not only have to identify that you are using the PS5 or the Xbox series xAlso your television, which, depending on the size and model, can use more or less the same amount of light.

To give you an idea of ​​how much energy is used, an hour of Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales equivalent to charging a smartphone 18 times. This is just in a study for PS5. It would be more or less the same as a Xbox Series X.

Now, it all depends on the game, there are some that consume more energy than others regardless of whether it is a PS5 or a Xbox series x, so it is a factor that you should consider. Two months have passed since the new consoles. Did your receipt go up? Do you expect it to rise? Do not forget to share your experience with us through our social networks.

Source



