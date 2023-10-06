Jorge Fernández Marcos tries to make his cell phones last as long as possible. The last one he had was a Samsung, which at six years old was “very short.” “Opening Spotify was a pain, I used Google Maps and lagueaba [ralentizaba] a lot. It was agony to watch it work,” she recalls. When considering buying a new one, this 27-year-old had two priorities: that it be easily repairable and that it use recyclable and sustainably sourced materials. He opted for the Fairphone 4, a terminal designed to be easily fixed by the user.

Although Fernández Marcosa lasted six years with his previous mobile phone, the average life of a smartphone in Europe it is much lower. Specifically, three years, according to the European Environment Office (BSE). This figure is far from the more than 25 years that a phone should last to offset its impact on the environment. This is indicated by the EEB, which highlights that extending the useful life of all the smartphones in the European Union would save 2.1 million tons of carbon dioxide per year by 2030“the equivalent of taking more than a million cars off the roads.”

Why do you change your mobile phone every three years? One of the main reasons is “aesthetic obsolescence, the constant search for something new,” he says. Mario Barrosassistant professor at the Department of Architecture, Design and Media Technology at Aalborg University (Denmark): “There is a lot of marketing promoting the new smartphones launched on the market and that appeals to consumerism.”

On September 12, Apple announced that the new iPhone 15 could be reserved from the 15th of the same month. something that multiple users did, according to what they say on Twitter. There were those They sold their previous mobile to buy a new one. In fact, the people who put their terminals for sale on Milanuncios They usually do it to “have more budget to buy the latest model that has gone on sale.” This is indicated by a company spokesperson, who recalls that after the launch of the iPhone 14 in 2022, “the supply of previous models increased compared to other months.”

Users also often replace phones due to hardware defects, a new mobile subscription provider, lack of software support and dissatisfaction with performance, says Marina Proske, a researcher at the German research institute’s Department of Environmental and Reliability Engineering. Fraunhofer IZM. What fails most in mobile phones is the battery, followed by the operating system and the screen, according to a study by the Organization of Consumers and Users (OCU) published in 2020.

Repair mobile phones in independent workshops

“Smartphones break,” says Barros. And fixing them is sometimes difficult, since “business models and supply chains are optimized to deliver new products and not repair them.” The expert highlights, for example, that large manufacturers pose several limitations to independent repairers. “If repairability were well implemented and affordable, smartphones could last a decade,” he maintains.

Bruno Martín de la Llama, 27, changed his last mobile phone, a Google Pixel 2, because the battery only lasted half an hour. “I couldn’t find any place where they wanted to repair it. They told me that it was so old that it wasn’t worth it,” he recalls. His current phone is a second-hand Pixel 5. He bought it mainly for the camera. “I would like it to be more repairable, but I wanted some features that I think a mobile phone like the Fairphone does not offer me,” he admits.

Technology giants such as Google, Apple and Samsung have launched self-repair programs so that users themselves can fix their devices at home with official tools. But most phones are not made to be easily repairable. This is indicated by Barros, who highlights that Apple and Samsung dominate the smartphone market and establish the practices followed by the competition. “Six or eight years ago, when Xiaomi was a smaller player, the batteries in its phones were removable and easily replaceable. Currently, most have the battery glued to the back cover to be thinner, which makes them more difficult to repair,” he says.

Anna Jopp, press officer of Fairphone, agrees that, in general, phones have become more difficult to repair over time because “most of the parts are stuck together.” “To remove or replace a broken part, you need special equipment, if it is even possible to open the phone. It is almost impossible for a user to do it themselves,” he adds. For this reason, Barros considers it necessary that a network of independent workshops could operate in the market, “as happens when a car needs servicing and the customer can choose whether he wants it to be inspected at the brand or in another workshop.”

It is a change that would be welcomed by users looking to extend the life of their phones. This is the case of Javier Mella Ricote, a 27-year-old software engineer who has an iPhone 11. “Mobile phones are like computers. They have already reached the peak and are stagnant, little by little they will improve their technologies, but I don’t think there will be a significant change in the next decade. So if this phone lasted 10 years, I would be delighted,” he says.

Mobile phones that last a decade

Making more durable terminals is one of Fairphone’s objectives. “This phone is like the old ones, you can remove the plastic cover,” says Fernández while opening his Fairphone and ensuring that he himself could easily change the camera module, the speakers, the charging port or the battery. The young man acknowledges that his phone is “a little thicker than normal” and that “for the same price (529 euros) you can get cell phones with better features.” “If you care a lot about photography or if you play a lot of video games, it may fall short for you,” he points out. But for him it is more than enough: “I hope it lasts at least five or six years, with the guarantee that I can repair it and that I can change the camera if they release a better one.”

Apart from hardware, software is also essential. The Fairphone 5, the latest model launched by the company, has a five-year warranty and at least eight years of guaranteed software support. “Your phone may still work perfectly, but if it stops receiving software updates, there are applications like banking that may stop working,” says Jopp, who believes that Apple does a good job of offering software support for a long time. (up to nine years in some models). “We’d love to see this more and more on Android devices”, he points out.

Could phones then function properly for a decade? Barros believes so, “as happens with many laptops.” But he doesn’t think it will happen. “The smartphones They have been here since 2007 and mobile phones even longer, and only recently has legislation begun to include measures,” he says. Some policies such as the repairability index in France or the approval of the universal charging connector in Europe “force manufacturers to change their practices.”

However, the expert criticizes that the legislation is taking hold so slowly and is not applied more broadly. While the measures taken promote circularity, “they address only part of the problem.” For him, stricter legislation would have to take into account the extraction of materials to manufacture mobile phones and the end of the product’s life cycle—who is responsible for disposing of the smartphone and its pieces. “If companies were responsible or even partially responsible for this, they would focus their efforts on developing solutions for it. Otherwise, it is not your problem,” he concludes.

The ecological footprint of smartphones The production of a mobile phone requires energy and materials. “There are more than 40 different materials in a smartphone that are extracted under difficult and often dangerous conditions,” says Jopp, who highlights that only a small percentage of these valuable resources can be recovered during recycling. At the same time, “e-waste is the fastest growing waste stream on the planet”: “1.5 billion phones are sold every year and only 20% of them are reused or recycled.” An important problem considering that in 2019 53.6 million tons of electronic waste were generated worldwide, according to the United Nations (UN). It is expected that in 2030 this figure will reach 74.7 million tons.

You can follow EL PAÍS Technology in Facebook and Twitter or sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.