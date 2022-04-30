May 1 has been expected by many employees, because it is a mandatory rest day and to tell the truth, it was expected that the day would be covered and bridged, however, the authorities did not make any changes and the well-known Labor Daywill be held this Sunday, but… How much should I be paid if I work?

In accordance with the provisions of the Federal Labor Law (LFT), it establishes the days of compulsory rest as part of the fundamental rights of workers, among them is the Labor DayHowever, this time it falls on a Sunday, and this will not be moved to Monday to commemorate it.

However, in the event that you have to work on a Sunday, and based on what is established by the LFT, indicate within your article 73 that the employee must receive ‘A double salary for the service rendered’, this is independent of the salary generated for the day employed, otherwise it is a extra for working on a mandatory rest day.

In other words, in addition to the obligatory payment that you must receive for the day of rest established by law, if you provide your services, you are creditor to the 200 percent of daily salaryso on May 1 triple is paid.

Also, here we leave you the days that the Federal Labor Lawwithin its article 74 establishes as mandatory rest days and that in case you have to work any of these, you know what is the amount you must charge.

On January 1 (new year celebration).

The first Monday of February in commemoration of February 5 (Day of the Mexican Constitution).

The third Monday of March in commemoration of March 21 (Commemoration of the birth of Benito Juárez and the beginning of spring).

On September 16 (Independence Day).

The third Monday of November in commemoration of November 20 (Revolution Day).

On December 1 of every six years, when it corresponds to the transmission of the Federal Executive Power.

December 25.

However, you must remember that these days are official by Law and in case the work you must receive a triple payment, Likewise, there are some other dates established by each company and these must be agreements between the employee and the employer, however, these must not interfere with your rights established in the LFT.