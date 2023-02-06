When selling your house it is apparently useful to bake an apple pie. According to a study from the University of Washington, the smell of fresh baked goods creates a familiar atmosphere. Other smells give a different feeling, so burgers would distract. Both the meat and the German inhabitants. But what about electric cars? Should they smell like gasoline?

Perhaps that will soon be possible with BMWs, according to a number of patents that Carbuzz has. The documents show that BMW is working on a scent system on the outside of the car. A spray can would then be hidden under the BMW logo on the hood and one on the tailgate. It is not clear what kind of smell is being spread exactly.

Also a smell in the interior of BMW

BMW has also filed a patent for internal fragrance capsules that are fired into the cabin via the air conditioner. You cannot activate these systems manually. Air fresheners for the car are not a new invention, but it looks like it works a little differently. It will probably be some sort of greeting when the key is near. And let’s hope that the big nostrils of the BMW don’t sniff the smell right away.