New signing? Dayanita caused a stir by announcing his departure from “JB on ATV”, after having worked for five years in said television space. After temporarily moving away from the cameras, the comic actress had several appearances in America TV, television house with which it previously competed. To the surprise of many, she revealed that she would like to be part of “El reventonazo de la Chola”, a wish that came true last Saturday, May 6, when she was part of the program with “Uchulú”.

However, this would not be the end of his time in the format of Ernesto Pimentel. Through social networks, Chola Chabuca shared a fun video in which she appears with Dayanita and “Uchulú”, which means that we would see them again soon on the screens of channel 4. Although she recently said that she would be in negotiations to join the cast of said humorous space, to date he has not confirmed whether his presence there would be permanent.

