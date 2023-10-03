The convenience store owned by Femsa, has approximately 21 thousand Oxxo stores operating, however, it has a new rival, it is Bimbo Go, who has impressed with its expansion, therefore, we share with you a video so you can see what the Osito stores are like in Mexico.

The Mexican multinational company Grupo Bimbo has had such an expansion in the market to the point of competing with businesses such as Oxxo and Seven Eleven, this due to the launch of Bimbo Go.

Through the TikTok social network, the ‘@happycandiesmx’ account, shared what a Bimbo Go store is like, which has entered the market as one of the convenience stores that seeks improvement in the offering of products and services.

The Mexican group specialized in bakery and other foods, in 2022 launched its first points of sale under this segment, however, despite presenting a sales model similar to the Oxxo establishments, however, the company has maintained discretion regarding its stores.

Where is Bimbo Go located?

For this reason, the content creator immediately went viral by sharing what the Mexican company sells. During the video, the young man showed that as part of its expansion model, Bimbo in its new model of self-service stores offers products from his conglomerate, thus highlighting products from the Barcel, Marinela, Tía Rosa and Bimbo brands.

Finally, he highlighted that the multinational company that has a presence in 34 countries in America, Europe, Asia and Africa, its Bimbo Go store only has two branches, which are located in the Mexico City.

Haven’t you checked out Amazon? Look in THIS LINK your best products