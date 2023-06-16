This time the information does not revolve around Ricardo Salinas Pliegoone of the richest businessmen in Mexico, but another member of his family: His nephew, Memo Salinaswho accused the Golden Scorpion of owing him money.

Will you miss it? It was one of the questions that users asked themselves on social networks, especially when they saw the video in which Salinas Pliego’s nephew made reference to the important character played by Alex Montiel.

In the clip, Memo Salinas is seen in what appears to be the back of a luxury vehicle with a wad of bills that easily exceeds 100,000 pesos.

It was there when he took the opportunity to say:

“Exclusively! The Golden Scorpion has an outstanding debt and it is not with Banco Azteca and it is not with ‘uncle Rich’ (Ricardo Salinas). It is with his napkin, Memo Salinas,” he said.

The nephew of the owner of TV Azteca, Elektra, Totalplay and many other companies specified thatThe debt arose as a result of a bet on the NBA game Miami Heat vs Nuggets Denverseries that concluded with the victory of Jimmy Butler’s team.

During one of their meetings, the Golden Scorpion and Memo Salinas bet 20 thousand pesos. Each one opted for different teams and apparently Alex Montiel thought that the video they posted would all remain as part of an interaction.

Who is Memo Salinas?

Explore the fascinating story of Memo Salinas, the nephew of Ricardo Salinas Pliegowhose presence on social networks has captured the attention of thousands of followers.

Learn how he has followed in the footsteps of his influential uncle and left his mark on the business world.

Discover their achievements as founder of DECAS and Grupo Axiscompanies dedicated to sustainable construction and logistics transport.

Delve into his philanthropic facet through the “Existe ABP” foundation, committed to the development of children in vulnerable situations in Mexico.

Prepare to be inspired by the words and actions of Memo Salinas, who seeks a better world through giving and helping others.

Do not miss his valuable advice on personal growth, business, savings and investments on his popular social networks.

Find out how this young entrepreneur has conquered digital platforms, sharing his luxurious lifestyle, travel experiences and tips for human development.

Dive into his incredible journey and join him on his quest to achieve success and make a difference in the lives of others.